Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.