Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 488.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 748,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 621,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,552.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 522,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

