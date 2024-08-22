Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $36,821,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.