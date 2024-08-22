Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

AFRM stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

