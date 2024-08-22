Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $5,747,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $659,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Trading Up 0.4 %

Solventum stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

