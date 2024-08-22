Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

