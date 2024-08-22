Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,321 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

TRNO opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

