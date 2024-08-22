Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,819 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.