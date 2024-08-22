Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,496 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.