Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.