Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,716 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.