Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $190.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

