Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,149 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

View Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.