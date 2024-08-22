Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,580,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

