Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,829,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,613,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.