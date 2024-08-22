Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,450 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $79.54.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.