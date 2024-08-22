Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.75.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,007.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,716.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,636.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,029.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

