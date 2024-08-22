Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mosaic by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,780 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mosaic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 220,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

