Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,105 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.



