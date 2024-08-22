Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,900 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

