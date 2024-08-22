Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

