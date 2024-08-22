Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

