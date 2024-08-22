Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,869 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,869 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.