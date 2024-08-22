Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

