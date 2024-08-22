Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

