Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $10,521,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

