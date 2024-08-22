Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

