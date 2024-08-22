Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $201.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68.
Vanguard Materials ETF Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
