Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $201.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.