Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

ORI opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.98.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

