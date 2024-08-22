NMI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in NMI by 67.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 284.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

