NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $32,270,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,708,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $22,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $12,447,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.