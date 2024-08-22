NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.42%.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

