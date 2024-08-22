Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
