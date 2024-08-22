Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

