Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.
NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.40.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
