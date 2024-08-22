Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $247.78, but opened at $253.92. Nordson shares last traded at $253.80, with a volume of 23,501 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.