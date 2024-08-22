Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.
Nordstrom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Nordstrom Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of JWN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
