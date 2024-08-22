Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

