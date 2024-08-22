Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 4.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

