Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

PLTR opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,275 shares of company stock valued at $19,583,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

