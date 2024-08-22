NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $165.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

