NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,550,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

