NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

