Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 14.4%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.31). Approximately 11,806,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,214% from the average daily volume of 273,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.53).
Novacyt Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.46.
Novacyt Company Profile
Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.
