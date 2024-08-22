Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.71

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.71 and last traded at $116.71, with a volume of 6802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $6,006,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 224,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

