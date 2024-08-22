Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $136.66 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

