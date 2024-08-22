Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 0.4 %

NTNX opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.