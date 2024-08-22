Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Joshua Detillio Acquires 1,300 Shares

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio bought 1,300 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,559.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Detillio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joshua Detillio acquired 2,000 shares of Nutex Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

