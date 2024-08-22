Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 4,839 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,805,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,637,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $69,845. Company insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

