Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $103.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 62.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVL opened at $82.66 on Monday. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

